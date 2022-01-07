A memorial service for James Thomas “J.T.” Carlile will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Kelty’s First Baptist Church in Lufkin with Bro. Aaron Wilson officiating.
Mr. Carlile was born December 18, 1942, in Port Arthur, Texas, the son of the late Louise (Collins) Higgins and stepfather Otis Higgins. He passed away December 17, 2021, in a local nursing home facility.
Mr. Carlile was a loving father, grandfather, and husband. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin, working for Lufkin Industries, Lufkin Typewriter, and Jake Lyon & Associates. He was a member of Kelty’s First Baptist Church. J. T. was married to his love, Karen for 36 years. His joy was his family and being able to attend his granddaughters’ events. He was so proud of their achievements and accomplishments and never missed a dance recital, Rangerette performance, play, musical, piano or voice recital.
J.T.’s passion was southern gospel music and was a founding member of The Waymakers. He was 16 years old when the group formed and spent over 40 years singing and ministering to those throughout East Texas and other regions as well. His smooth bass voice was a staple of the group’s sound and was fortunate to have sung with many talented people as the lineup changed throughout the years. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling to concerts to see his favorite groups perform and was able to attend the National Quartet Convention many times. He and Karen’s favorite vacation spot was Branson, MO and they looked forward to making the yearly trip with their dear friends.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Jamie and Whitney Carlile of Lufkin, granddaughters, Haley Carlile of Dallas, and Emma Carlile of New York City; brother and sister-in-law Les and Jan Higgins of Hearne; sister Dema Halsell of Katy, sister and brother-in-law Sheila and Atmer Lester of Lufkin; sister-in-law Kathy Rumsey of Gladewater; sister-in-law Sheryl Carlile of Devine; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Ballard Carlile, his parents; parents-in-law Charles and Emma Ballard; niece Laurie Rumsey; half-sister Sherron Carlile; and half-brother Colin Carlile.
