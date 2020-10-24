Charles Austin Gibson Jr.
Charles Austin Gibson Jr., 78, of Zavalla, died Oct. 22, 2020, in Zavalla. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.Mr. Gibson was born Aug. 14, 1942, in Zavalla.
Joe Nobles
Services for Joe Nobles, 86, of Corrigan, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Nobles was born April 10, 1934, in Navasota and died Oct. 21, 2020, in Corrigan.
Kathryn Shemwell
Services for Kathryn Shemwell, 78, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Shemwell was born Feb. 27, 1942, and died Oct. 22, 2020, in a local hospital.
Cindy Wagnone
Graveside services for Cindy Wagnone, 61, of Corrigan, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Damascus Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Corrigan Funeral Home. She was born July 31, 1959, and died Oct. 21, 2020.
