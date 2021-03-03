Albert E. (Al) Blangger
Albert E. (Al) Blangger, 89, born Mar. 15, 1931 to Louis and Margaret (Spence) Blangger in Donora, Pa.
His family moved to Austin, Tx. when he was 16. Al joined the Masonic Lodge when he was 24 and remained a member. We joined the Baptist Church in Austin and spent a lot of time on the lake and camping. Al loved working, helping people, fishing, deer hunting, making things.
Al worked for the newspaper in Austin and transferred to the paper in Lufkin in April 1973. He was a member of the Evening Lions Club and other civic clubs.
He was a Reserve Deputy, he really like that, so after the paper he went to police academy and went to work as a regular deputy.
Survivors: wife, Clara; son & wife, Vernon & Mary Blangger; daughter-in-law, Teresa Blangger; grandson, Alvin Blangger; special granddaughter (we raised) Sarah Blangger Arnold and family, Jeff, Mason and Adalynn; sister, Betty Lou Hargis of Austin; brother-in-law, Carl Meredith of Hill Country; cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in Pa. and Texas; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; Josh Griffin, we love as a grandson; and 2 special friends, Mike Evans and Bill Hundley.
Special doctors, Family Dr. Karnati and Heart Dr. Kovvali; special nurses Tanya and Tina. Special thanks to the staff of Harbor Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son David Lewis Blangger, brother Hans Blangger, sister Lorraine Blangger, in-laws Smith and Maurine Meredith and grandson Jeremy Blangger.
The service will be at Grace Baptist Church Sat. March 6 at 2:30 p.m. with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Highway 69 north at FM 2021.
