Robert R. Hunt
Funeral services for Robert R. Hunt, 76, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Interment will follow in the Gilbert Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Hunt was born March 4, 1944 in Orange, Texas to the late Lois (Goodwin) and B.W. Hunt, and died Thursday, February 4, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Hunt was a machine tender for 35 plus years at Southland Paper Mill. Robert was a loving husband and father who loved his family with all his heart. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and deer hunting. Mr. Hunt enjoyed spending time on his farm and taking care of his animals. Robert never met a stranger and took great joy in helping people. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Ivonne (Jansen) Hunt of Lufkin; son, Kris Hunt of Lufkin; brother-in-law, J.E. Woodard of Orange; nephews and spouses, Jack and Johnny Woodard, Terry and Janis Woodard, all of Orange; nieces and spouse, Phylis and Weldon Chance of Orange and Bernadine McQueen and significant other of Sulphur, Louisiana; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Woodard.
Pallbearers will be Jack Woodard, Terry Woodard, Weldon Chance, Jerry Stout, Dan Fussell, Gene Dunkin, Eddy Redd, and Herman Toups.
Honorary pallbearers will be co-workers and friends from the Lufkin Paper Mill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Hill Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 2708 S. Chestnut Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
