Randy Kendrick
Graveside services for Randy Kendrick, 59, of Spring will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Berry Cemetery with Brother Horace Fletcher officiating.
Mr. Kendrick was born October 6, 1961 in Lufkin, Texas to Helen (Tillman) and Royce Kendrick, and died Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Kendrick had resided in the Houston area since 1972. He was a 1980 graduate of McCullough High School in The Woodlands and attended Stephen F. Austin State University. He worked as a supervisor at Continental Airlines. He loved the lake, boats, Nascar, the Dallas Cowboys, Alabama Crimson Tide football, and was an avid sports fan. Mr. Kendrick enjoyed grilling and Saturday was his favorite day of the week because of grilling, football, and being out at the lake. He was a Christian and attended Lakewood Church as well as Cowboy Church in Montgomery.
Survivors include his son, Tyler Kendrick of Carrollton; mother, Helen (Tillman) Kendrick of Spring, special friend, Kim McGee of Montgomery; niece, Kailey Homrighaus of The Woodlands; nephew, Grant Homrighaus of Katy; brother-in-law, Kyle Homrighaus of Cypress; and a number of cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Royce Kendrick; and sister, Gaylyn Homrighaus.
Pallbearers will be Jay Jackson, Kyle Homrighaus, Grant Homrighaus, Prentis Collins, and Will Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Scott and Joe Scott.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
