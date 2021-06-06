Rex Bradford Ivy
Funeral services for Rex Bradford Ivy, 80, of Huntington will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Lamar Denby officiating. Interment will follow in the Ivy Cemetery in Huntington.
Rex was born October 2, 1940 in Huntington, Texas to the late Alva Banks (Luckey) Ivy and Daniel Montgomery Ivy, and died Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston. Rex was born their middle child and enjoyed having two brothers. The eldest brother, Merritt Ivy preceded him in death in 2014. His younger brother, Richard Ivy still lives in Huntington.
Rex lived in Huntington his entire life. He married Betty Lou Freeman in 1959 and they celebrated 61 years together in July 2020. They had two children.
Rex spent almost his entire career at the Texas Highway Department now TxDOT. He retired from their engineering group in his early 50s with over 30 years of service. He was an avid hunter and loved to tell stories of some of his most memorable hunts. In fact, some of his best memories were of deer hunts with his father.
He loved baseball. Rex coached youth baseball in Huntington for several decades. He first began when his brother Richard was in Pony League. He later coached his son Stephen from Little League through Dixie Minors and even coached his grandson Brad through several seasons. He was the driving force behind the successful effort to bring Dixie Youth Baseball to Huntington and surrounding communities.
Survivors include by his wife, Betty; daughter, Venita Zavidny and her husband Michael; son, Stephen Ivy and his wife Monica; two grandsons, Clint Ivy and Brad Ivy; brother, Richard Ivy and his wife Angie; sisters-in-law, Doris Christie, Loretta Freeman, Johnnye Burchfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Banks and Dan Ivy; brother, Merritt Ivy and his wife Barbara (Westbrook) Ivy.
Pallbearers will be Brad Ivy, Delton Smith, David Ivy, Keith Smith, Matt Ivy, Mike Ivy, Robert Daniel Ivy, and Richard Ivy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clint Ivy, Ted Ivy, Burl Ivy, Steve Ivy, and Michael Zavidny.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 212 S. Main Street, Huntington, Texas or Huntington Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 1166, Huntington, Texas.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
