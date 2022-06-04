Death notices Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janene (Turner) HaynesMemorial services for Janene (Turner) Haynes, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. June 18 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. She was born May 4, 1941, and died May 31, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Janene Memorial Service Funeral Home Turner Chapel Death Notice Lufkin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles5/28/22 Restaurant inspectionsFamily devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsonsFormer Hudson ISD teacher sentenced to eight years in prisonLufkin residents waiting on downtown post office to openReport reveals details of man's alleged assault of girlfriend at High Pointe PlazaAffidavit reveals details in Huntington woman's deathLufkin man has paper published in scientific journalLufkin woman flown to Tyler hospital after three-vehicle crash on Highway 59Diboll advances to regional finalAuthorities arrest 4 on organized crime charges after high-speed chase Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
