Joe Daniel 'Bo' Ford
Services for Joe Daniel “Bo” Ford, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Harmony Hill Baptist Church. A private family committal will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Ford was born Nov. 27, 1941, in Redland and died Dec. 30, 2020, in Lufkin.
June Ann Turner
Services for June Ann Turner, 86, of Etoile, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Turner died Dec. 31, 2020, in Lufkin.
Constantino 'Tino' Villasana
Services for Constantino “Tino” Villasana, 61, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Villasana died Dec. 30, 2020, in Dallas.
