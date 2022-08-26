Graveside services for Joe Donald Allen, Sr., 80, of Diboll will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery with Brother Billy Jack Smith officiating.
Mr. Allen was born November 12, 1941 in Diboll to the late Callie C. (Harris) and Marion L. Allen, and died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Hospice in the Pines.
Mr. Allen was a lifelong resident of Diboll and worked as a Welder for Lufkin Industries for 42 years.
Our daddy loved the outdoors. Hunting was his passion, fishing, mowing...just being outside in nature was perfect for him. Taking drives in the ‘51 Chevy and keeping the loving banter with momma were also great pastimes. Having the kids and grandkids coming by and never missing a fun time to laugh, act silly and play games he enjoyed so much.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Melba Jean Allen of Diboll; daughters, Lisa Perry, Connie Allen, Neely Powell and husband Gaylon, all of Diboll; son, Joe Allen, Jr. and wife Wanda of Huntington; grandchildren, Zachary Allen, Daniel Allen, Cody Perry, Madison Powell; great-grandchildren, Kailyn Allen, DJ Allen; siblings, Lewis Allen and wife Clarice, Marion Landrum; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Allen, Zachary Allen, Clifford Allen, Chuck Mann, Brandyn Nash, Luther Rains, and Gaylon Powell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Perry, Martin Tamez, Charlie Mann, and Roger Williams.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.