J.C. (Jake) Havard of the Wakefield Community in Polk County, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Corrigan, Texas. He was born in Burke, Texas, the son of the late Ina B. (Warner) and Bill Havard on September 18, 1926. He was 95 years old.
Mr. Havard was a loving father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He was retired from Temple-Inland. He served in the Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Wakefield Baptist Church and the Burke Masonic Lodge # 833. He was married to Vina Ethel (Sanford) for 59 years.
J.C. is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Ed Hance; son, Ricky Havard, all of Wakefield; sister, Marcelle Moore and husband Wayne of Louisville; five grandchildren, Cherie and husband Heath Burns, Buck and wife Cassey Hance, Kevin Havard, Amy and husband David Daffron, and Marshall and wife Britney Havard; seven great grandchildren, Erica and Tyler Hance, Eli, Emma, Gabe and Grant Burns and Annie Daffron; and a number of nieces, nephew, cousins and other family members.
Mr. Havard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vina, son Lynn and sister, Jeanette Smith, grandson Daniel and great granddaughter, Emily Hance.
Special thanks to the staff of Corrigan LTC Nursing Home for their loving care.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the Wheeler Cemetery, with Rev. Robert Lankford officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. before the service.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
