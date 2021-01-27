William R. Hooton, Jr.
William R. Hooton, Jr. (87) passed peacefully to eternal life on January 14, 2021. “Bill” or “Dub,” was born on May 9, 1933 and married Mary Nadine Blalock on August 30, 1957.
He served in the USAF (1953-1957) and discharged as Sergeant (E5). While in Lufkin, he was a VFW life-member (#1836) and a member of the Timberland Drive church of Christ. Bill worked over the course of 57 years with Winn’s Stores of San Antonio, Perry Brothers of Lufkin, Ambers of Waco and in his retired years, he greatly enjoyed substituting in Hudson ISD schools.
He is survived by two sons, William R. Hooton, III, of San Antonio, and Don Patrick Hooton and his wife Tracey of Montgomery; with three grandchildren.
A private, graveside memorial service January 30 at Christine City Cemetery is planned with pandemic sensitive measures.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
