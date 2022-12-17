Funeral services for Harry Harold Stiles, Jr., 84, of Broaddus will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Mark Sloan officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Stiles was born December 9, 1938 in Wright City, Texas to the late Hattie Bee (Coplin) and Harry Harold Stiles, Sr., and died Thursday, December 15, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Stiles had resided in Broaddus for more than 12 years, and previously resided in Freeport for more than 30 years. He was a Texas Highway Patrol Officer for 15 years prior to becoming a Deputy Sherriff for Brazoria County, where he served for more than 22 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling, especially going to Cabo, and going out fishing in his boat, salt water and fresh water. He adored his grandchildren and loved the time spent with them. He loved his Lord and church family, and was a very active member at his church, Hemphill Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Janie Stiles of Broaddus; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Sheila Stiles of Arp; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Danny Chappell of Palestine, Kelly Brady of Tyler, Malinda and Billy Wayne Oliver of Lufkin, Michele and Tony Stefano of San Antonio; grandchildren and spouses, Jordan and Collyn Oliver, Aaron and Ashley Oliver, Kelly Chappell, Scotty Davlin, Brandy Valdez, Rebecca Siles, Emily Stiles, Quentin and Minnie Walker, William Sessum, John Stiles, Alan Stiles, Dylan Stiles, Hannah Stiles; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Boswell; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Harry Stiles III and wife Miriam; brother, James Clyde Stiles, and sister, Shirley Barham.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Oliver, Aaron Oliver, Quentin Walker, Dylan Stiles, Alan Stiles, and Tom Maddox.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.