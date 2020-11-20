Richard Adams
Services for Richard Adams, 71, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Adams was born Sept. 14, 1949, in Center and died Nov. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
James Edward ‘Jamie’ Calhoun
Services for James Edward “Jamie” Calhoun, 78, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. in the Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster. Mr. Calhoun was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Mexia and died Nov. 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Glaytheria Dorn
Graveside services for Glaytheria Dorn, 71, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. today in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Dorn was born Aug. 23, 1949, and died Nov. 16, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Glenda A. Bruton-Forney
Glenda A. Bruton-Forney, 63, of Nacogdoches, was born May 12, 1957, and died Nov. 10, 2020, in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.
Dennis Garner Jr.
Services for Dennis Garner Jr., 36, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Garner died Nov. 19, 2020, in Houston.
Joshua Gross
Graveside service for Joshua Gross will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the New Prospect Cemetery in Pollok. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Sid Roberts Funeral Home in Nacogdoches. He was born Dec. 26, 1949, in Kennard and died Nov. 12, 2020, in Lufkin.
Bradyn Holman
Graveside services for Bradyn Holman, 11, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the St. Luke’s Cemetery in San Augustine. Bradyn was born Oct. 13, 2020, in Lufkin and died Nov. 11, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Loy Lee Mitchell
Services for Loy Lee Mitchell, 80, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Mitchell was born July 20, 1940, in Huntington and died Nov. 16, 2020, in Tomball. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Linda Murphy
Cremation services for Linda Murphy Smith, 58, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Smith was born May 3, 1962, in Lufkin and died Nov. 6, 2020, in Lufkin.
Irma Perez
Services for Irma Perez, 88, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Perez died in Lufkin.
Claudia Thornton Smelley
Services for Claudia Thornton Smelley, 76, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Baptist Church. Mrs. Smelley was born April 10, 1944, and died Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence. Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home, directors
