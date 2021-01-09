Suzane Inez Franklin came into this world, on January 28th, 1939 in Delta Country, Texas and she departed this world December 30th from Tyler, Texas. After a decades long battle with Parkinson’s disease, and a final fight with COVID-19, Suzie was promoted home to heaven.
Suzie learned the love of God and church from her daddy, Van George and the love of family and Texas cooking from her mother, Buna. All her life, Suzie was the church pianist. As Parkinson’s tried to silence her hands, she played on. “Onward Christian Soldiers” was her most requested hymn. It became her life’s anthem and her family sang it as she took flight to glory.
Suzie worked any job she had to during the hard times, fighting to keep her family from falling apart. And at the times when the family did fall apart, she gathered the broken pieces and put them back together through her love and faith. She loved her job as administrative secretary for the Dairy Queen chain in East Texas, her very favorite burger and ice cream place.
Suzie was preceded in death by her parents, Van and Buna George, by her first husband Sammy Minefee and her second husband Fred Franklin. She is survived by her siblings: Jonell George of Fort Worth, Tx; Tommy George of Rowlett,Tx; Lou Brewster of Granbury, Tx. and Larry George of Yuma, Arizona. Her children, Kris Minefee of Athens, Tx, Cory Minefee of Tucson, Arizona, Crystal Templin of Arlington, Texas, Shanna Hoskison of Ben Franklin, Tx and Vince Minefee, of Lufkin, Tx. Their spouses LeeOra, Diana, Gary, Terry and Pam. Her 15 beloved grandchildren, and over 20 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Jan 7th, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Cooper Texas and a Life Celebration service will be hosted by Calvary Baptist Church, Athens, Texas on Friday Jan 29th at 10:30 AM
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Suzie Franklin Tribute page for Parkinson’s research https://charity.gofundme.com/.../remembering-suzie-franklin
