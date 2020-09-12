Simon Wood “Bubba” Henderson III
A private funeral service for Simon Wood “Bubba” Henderson III, 86, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Jerome J. Brimmage officiating. Interment will follow in the Glendale Cemetery. A public reception will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Crown Colony Country Club.
Mr. Henderson was born January 4, 1934 in Keltys, Texas to the late Loucile (Johnson) and Simon W. Henderson,Jr., and died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Henderson was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. He owned and operated HSH Property Partnership LP. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Honea Henderson Owens and husband Craig of Dallas, Virginia Loucile “Sister” Henderson and husband Cory, Holly Louise Henderson, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Reed Rothermel, Harrison Owens, Kingston Henderson, Bruno Vlcek, Elizabeth Grace Vlcek; sister, Virginia Henderson Winston of Lufkin; mother of children, Joie Honea Henderson of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Irma Veree Alexander, Elizabeth Page, and Sue Henderson McMurrey.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
