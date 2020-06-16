Champ McAlister
Graveside services for Champ McAlister, 85, of Hudson will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Largent Cemetery with Brother Scott Reed officiating.
Mr. McAlister was born January 29, 1935 in Fastrill, Texas to the late Vessie Lee (Johnson) and Sam Garner McAlister, and died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. McAlister was a retired self-employed contractor, contracting with the state to mow along the highways. He loved working and being outdoors doing things like gardening and mowing. He was of the Assembly of God faith.
Survivors include his son, Charles McAlister and wife Lily of Lufkin; grandchildren, Michael Lovejoy of Dallas, Alton “Punkin” Lovejoy, Jr. and wife Cindy of Corrigan, Lee Ann Stephens and husband Wesley, Cara McAlister, Elya McAlister, Jacob McAlister, Brian Lowery and wife Kristen, and Judah McAlister, all of Hudson; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ottie Faye Oliver of Clute; cousins and best friends, Joe Henry Nick, Marvin Norsworthy, both of Lufkin, Joyce Dunn of Silsbee and Kenneth Smith of Brock; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Nancy (Reeves) McAlister; daughter, Martha Lowery; and sister, Cleo Maxine McAlister.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lovejoy, Alton Lovejoy, Jr., Brian Lowery, Jacob McAlister, Judah McAlister, and Wesley Stephens.
Honorary pallbearer will be Emily Blair.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.