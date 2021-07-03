Rueben ‘‘Scooby” Guevara, 63, of Diboll Texas passed away on June 9, 2021 with his family by his side.
He was born on June 24, 1957 in Lufkin, Texas to Francisco and Amalia Guevara. He was a lifelong resident of Diboll, Texas and worked 35+ years as a pattern tender for Lufkin Industries. Rueben was a quiet and simple man who enjoyed motorcycles, his family, and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his mother Amalia Guevara. Siblings and spouses Angie and Tom Fenley, Virginia Garza, Richard and Esther Guevara, Reggie Guevara, Robert Guevara, Linda Guevara and Jose Rodriguez, Maggie and Martin Arvizu and sister-in-law Mary Ybarra. Daughter Jessica Pina and granddaughter Ah’Miya Thomas. Daughter Melissa Guevara and granddaughters Lesiyah and Leah Criswell. He has numerous family and lots of friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Francisco Guevara and brother Juan Ybarra.
Services were held Friday, June 18, 2021 at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll, Texas.
