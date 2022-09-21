Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Melva Joy “Honey” White

Funeral services for Melva Joy “Honey” White, 83, of Diboll were held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Phillip Corbett officiating. Interment followed in Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Following the interment, a reception was held in the Carroway Family Reception Room.