Funeral services for Melva Joy “Honey” White, 83, of Diboll were held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Phillip Corbett officiating. Interment followed in Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Following the interment, a reception was held in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Mrs. White was born September 14, 1939 in Groveton, Texas to the late Onie Mae (Lee) and Robert Lee Pillows, and died Saturday, September 17, 2022 in a local nursing home.
A Lufkin resident for most of her life, Mrs. White had resided in Diboll since 1995. She worked at J.C. Penney and Texas Foundries and became a private caregiver after her retirement.
Honey enjoyed traveling to Tennessee, and would take any family or friends to the Grand Ole Opry to hear good country music. She particularly enjoyed traveling with her friend Chastity Bullock, who she would spend hours on the phone with. Honey and Chastity went to the Country Music Hall of Fame inductions whenever time allowed.
Her grandchildren fondly remember making good food with Honey, especially her rolls and cheesecakes. Honey enjoyed spending time with her great-grandson Liam Gillispie. She attended his school functions and volunteered her time as a grandparent. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Diboll.
Survivors include her daughter, Ramona Jean Moore of Lufkin; sons, Franklin Dean White and William Kent White, both of Lufkin; granddaughters, Shawna White Domingue of Port Neches, Angel Moore Gillispie of Lufkin, and Kristi White Robinson of Hudson; grandsons, David Maurice Wilson of Sugar Land and Jerod Lee White of Whitehouse; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Glenn Pillows of New Caney and Garth Pillows of Groveton; special friend, Chastity Bullock of Corrigan; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 45 years, Charles Franklin White; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers were Judd Pillows, Shane Pillows, Trevor Jernigan, Preston Mericle, Russell Tullos, and James Herring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Diboll PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association), P.O. Box 312, Diboll, Texas 75941.
