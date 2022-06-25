-Memorial services for Emma Ann Wars Due, 97, of Groveton, will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Baptist Church in Groveton with Pastor Lester McAdams officiating. Mrs. Due was born on April 19, 1925, at home near Alabama Creek in Polk County, Texas, to Hygia Standley and Silvester McCarty Standley, and died Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Groveton.
Mrs. Due had a real zest for life, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, and cooking. Above all was the love for her children and grandchildren. She would go way and above for her family and could always be counted on. Emma was an active member of her community, she was part of the Lady’s VFW, served as president for the Ladies Auxiliary, and was involved in the Ladies in Action for over 30 years in Groveton.
Mrs. Due is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard Wars and Patricia of Groveton; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Wars and Phyllis of Groveton; daughter and son-in-law, Sherri Delk and Doyle of Groveton; daughter, Sharon Brister of Groveton; grandson and wife, Anthony Wars and Tammy of Pennington; grandson and wife, Shanon Wars and Jolyn of Woodlake; grandson, Cory Wars of Groveton; grandson and wife, Rickey Wars and Denise of Friday; granddaughter and husband, Kristi Lowery and Charles of Pennington; grandson and wife, David Wars and Bracy of Groveton; granddaughter and husband Kelly Denman and S.E
of Groveton; granddaughter and husband, Devin Evans and Justin of Hudson; grandson, Joey Smith and Chelsea of Groveton; grandson, Christopher Smith of Groveton; and sister, Ethel McClendon of San Antonio, along with a host of great and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, J.C. Wars; second husband, Rex Due; son, Donnis Wars, and grandson, Keaton Delk.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
