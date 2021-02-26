William “Butch” Cantrell
Services for William “Butch” Cantrell, 62, of Lufkin will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Randy Brown officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park at a later date.
Butch was born November 4, 1958 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Shirley Ann and William Arthur Cantrell. He passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Pinecrest Nursing Home, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Butch was a loving brother and husband. He loved softball and was an avid Astros fan. He was a lifetime member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church. He was employed at Lufkin Industries for 25 years. Butch was very active in Parks and Recreation, and was president of East Texas Umpire Association. He was an Umpire in Chief for Texas State Umpire Association, where he umpired for 2 consecutive Girl’s Fastpitch state tournaments. He will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, Terry Cantrell of Lufkin; sisters, Janet Havard and husband David of Diboll, Julie Cantrell of Lufkin; niece, Jill Havard and wife Jessica of Mansfield; nephews, Josh Havard and wife Barbara of Lufkin, Cody Havard and wife Alex of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Bob Dossett and wife Brenda of Billings, Montana.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jay Dossett; mother-in-law, Bea Dossett; and his grandparents, Stewart and Mildred Cantrell.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer’s Association, Denman Baptist Building Fund or the Lufkin High School Alumni Association.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.