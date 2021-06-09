Fred Hampton
Funeral services for Fred Hampton, 56, of Pollok will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Rex Gray officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Fred was born September 4, 1964 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Clarita (Youngblood) and Billy Clark Hampton. Fred lost his battle with cancer and went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Fred was a Project Manager for Drewery Construction and had retired from TxDOT after 30 years of service. He attended O’Quinn Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Hampton of Pollok; daughters, Meagan Nair and husband Logan, and Chloe Hampton, all of Pollok; sister, Cindy Hampton Scheepstra of Lufkin; brother, Steve Hampton and wife Dianna of Pollok; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Ronald Scheepstra; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Hampton.
Pallbearers will be Scott Carrell, Kyle Hampton, Mark Smith, Blake Smith, Logan Nair, and Colby Crawford.
Memorial contributions may be made to The University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
