Annie Merle Brown
Services for Annie Merle Brown, 93, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Brown died May 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
Emmet Luman
Services for Emmet Luman, 87, of San Augustine will be today at 11 a.m. at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Luman was born Oct. 11, 1932 in Center and died May 23, 2020 in San Augustine.
Carolyn S Williams
Services for Carolyn S Williams, 75, of Diboll, are pending with All Families Mortuary in Burke. She was born July 6, 1944, and died May 25, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.