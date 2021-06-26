Funeral services for Barbara Jean Spradley (Vaughn) , 86, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Mark Newton officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Mrs. Spradley was born August 12, 1934 in Diboll, Texas, to Jessie Lee Vaughn and Lillie Read Vaughn, and died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Lufkin.
She was a 1952 proud graduate of Diboll High School. Mrs. Spradley’s hobbies included playing bridge, 42 and square dancing. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Mrs. Spradley loved taking her granddaughter Olivia to get yogurt.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Valena Spradley of Lufkin; daughter, Roxann Spradley of Lufkin; granddaughter, Olivia Spradley of Lufkin; grandson and wife, T.J. and Morgan Wheat of Plano; great grand-children, Thomas Wheat and Nolan Wheat; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Ray Spradley, sisters, Pauline Saxton, Lucille Hall and Faye Lout; brothers, Herschel Vaughn, Kenneth Vaughn and Cullen Vaughn.
Pallbearers will be T.J. Wheat, Royce Black, Lance Hall and Greg Sims.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
