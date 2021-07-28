Victoria Jo Iguess
Memorial services for Victoria Jo Iguess, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Tori Jo, infant daughter, of Max and Katy Iguess of Lufkin, will be honored with a worship service. She is also survived by numerous grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other family members.
Katy and Max would like the service to be open so that everyone can join them to celebrate her life. Please join them for fellowship afterwards with refreshments.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
