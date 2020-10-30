Joe Bill Birch
Services for Joe Bill Birch, 81, of Corrigan, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Union Springs Cemetery. Joe was born on March 12, 1939, in San Augustine and died Oct 27, 2020, in Corrigan.
Mary Ellen Holcombe Lyon
Services for Mary Ellen Holcombe Lyon, 91, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Keltys First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Mrs. Lyon was born Jan 28, 1929, in Crockett and died Oct 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
