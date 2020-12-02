Ruth Luker English
Services for Ruth Luker English, 90, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Enon Cemetery in Ratcliff. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Mrs. English was born May 23, 1930, in Ratcliff and died Nov. 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
Frederick Charles ‘Charlie’ Gates
Graveside services for Frederick Charles “Charlie” Gates, 80, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Mr. Gates was born March 10, 1940, in Lufkin and died Nov. 29, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Paulina S. Gonzalez
Services for Paulina S. Gonzalez, 75, of Diboll, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Paulina was born June 11, 1945, and died Nov. 28, 2020, in a local hospital. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Carolyn Henry
Services for Carolyn Henry, 71, of Nacogdoches, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Henry died on Nov. 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jimmy Ray Kinney
Services for Jimmy Ray Kinney, 73, of Diboll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Kinney was born June 23, 1947, in Roscoe and died Nov. 29, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home.
Winston Stribling
Services for Winston Stribling, 57, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Stribling died on Nov. 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.