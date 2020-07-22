Peggy Lou “Pud” Reeves
Funeral services for Peggy Lou “Pud” Reeves, 94, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with John Teel officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.
Mrs. Reeves was born July 15, 1926 in Trinidad, Texas to the late Margaret Frances “Peggy” Adams and Harvey John Sloan, and died Monday, July 20, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Reeves resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was a survivor of the Great Depression, a member of the Greatest Generation, and served as a “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II. Her family was her life. The Word of God was her strength and she had studied under the ministry of Robert Thieme II of Berachah Church in Houston since the 1960s.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Bill Allen of Trinity; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Connie Reeves of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Courtney Allen of Nacogdoches, Ashley and Chris Compton of Rockwall, Keri and Hunter Johnson of Lufkin, and Krissi Reeves of Fort Worth; great-grandchildren, Lance Corporal Tanner Crocker, USMC, serving in Japan, Wade Allen of Nacogdoches, Hayden Compton of Rockwall, Knox Renfro and Ryder Johnson, both of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Nancy Sloan of Tyler, Buck and Shirley Sloan of Houston, Harvey and Laura Ann Sloan of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, John William “Bill” Reeves; sisters, Ann Andrews and Betty Pizzo; and brother, Lynn Sloan.
Pallbearers will be Chris Compton, Hunter Johnson, Bill Sloan, Ray Sloan, Coy Sloan, Larry Sloan, Terry Diffey, and Lance Andrews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Courtney Allen, Lance Corporal Tanner Crocker USMC, James Sloan, Buck Sloan, Harvey Sloan and Nicky Andrews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Neches House Assisted Living, 406 Gobblers Knob Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.