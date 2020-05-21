Memorial services for Robert “Outlaw” Sanders, Jr., 60, of Etoile will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Martin Doran officiating. Burial of cremains will follow in the Homer Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Sanders was born December 24, 1959 in Fort Worth, Texas to Anna (Ainsworth) and the late Robert Joseph Sanders, Sr., and died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Sanders was a truck driver for Tri-State Vacuum and Rental. He loved being a truck driver, however he loved his family more than anything. He was a great friend and thought of his close friends as family. He was truly a good man, with a good heart, and will be missed by many people. Mr. Sanders enjoyed watching westerns and listening to music. He served his country in the United States Army and was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Miranda Sanders of Etoile; daughters, Arley Sanders of Oklahoma and Emily Sanders of Etoile; grandchildren, Brooklyn Swanner, Caden Sanders, and Kynzie Hogue, all of Oklahoma; mother and stepfather, Anna and Roy Swallow of Rhome; brothers, Gilbert Sanders of Huntington, Dennis Sanders of Rhome, and Ronnie Parker, Jr. of Oklahoma; sister, Carmen Whitaker and husband Michael of Cleveland; his Tri-State family; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Richard Sanders.
Honorary pallbearers will be Troy Massey, Michael Mooney, Bryan Adams, and Harry Cooper.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.