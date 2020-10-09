Lehman Jesse Booher
Services for Lehman Jesse Booher, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Campground Cemetery in Evening Shade, Arkansas. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Booher was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Batesville, Arkansas, and died Oct. 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
Brent Burns
Graveside services for Brent Burns, 58, of Bacliff, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Broaddus Cemetery in Broaddus. Mr. Burns was born Dec. 4, 1961, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and died Oct. 5, 2020, in Bacliff. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.
Gaylon P. Havard (Cowboy)
Services for Gaylon P. Havard (Cowboy), 73, of Colmesneil, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mr. Havard died Oct. 7, 2020, in Colmesneil.
James David Martin
Services for James David Martin, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. David was born Dec. 29, 1960, in Lufkin and died Oct. 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
Mae Lee Menefee
Graveside services for Mae Lee Menefee, 94, of Lufkin will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Davis Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Menefee was born Oct. 6, 1926, and died Oct. 6, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
