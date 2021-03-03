Greg Montes
Mass of Christian Burial for Greg Montes, 59, of Lufkin, will be held at Noon Friday, March 5, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moral, with Father Denzil Vithanage, Celebrant. Due to social distancing, the family is requesting that the burial mass be limited to family. Interment will follow in the Moral Cemetery.
Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Greg was born January 29, 1962 in Angelina County, Texas, the son of the late Tommie (Rodrigues) and Arnold Montes, Sr. He passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in a Lufkin hospital.
Greg was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was employed with Georgia Pacific for 32 years as a Chemical Process Safety Manager. He was proud of his girls and was soon to be a grandfather. He enjoyed sports, hunting and fishing, but most of all, traveling and spending time with his wife and girls. Greg was known for his contagious laughter and a smile that would light up any room.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Montes of Lufkin; daughters, Hilari Montes and boyfriend Wayne Waters and Emily Montes, all of Lufkin; soon-to-be granddaughter, Harper Waters; brothers, Arnold Montes Jr. and wife Ann and Monte Montes and wife Charlotte; sisters, Cindy Stafford and husband Monty and Rhonda Slack and husband John David; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Waters, Chad Montes, Josh Slack, Shane Stafford, Jared Slack, Cory Montes, David Howard, Brent Holmes, Kobie Shelly, Brandon Shelly, and Luke Montes.
Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Georgia Pacific.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
