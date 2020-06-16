Lenard Junior “Junebug” Glaze
Funeral services for Lenard Junior “Junebug” Glaze, 80, of Lufkin will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Lon Glaze officiating. Interment will follow in the Simpson Cemetery near Redtown.
Mr. Glaze was born March 31, 1940 to Lester J. and Hazel “Babydoll” (Choate) Glaze in Redtown, Texas, and died Monday, June 15, 2020 in a Louisiana hospital.
Mr. Glaze married Shirley (Jones) Glaze November 30, 1962 and they were married for 55 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force, worked for Payne Electric for 10 years, and retired from Alexander Electric following 13 years of employment. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, yardwork, bird watching, and working on cars and trucks. Mr. Glaze attended Redtown Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Lynn and Tarra Glaze, Lon and Tammy Glaze, all of Lufkin; stepdaughters and son-in-law, Sara and Gregg Faulkner of Ruidoso, New Mexico and Cindy Morgan of Lufkin; grandchildren, Deann Wood, Sarah Glaze, Nicolas Glaze, and Madelyn Glaze, all of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Jakob and Jadyn Wood of Lufkin; sister, Darline Anderson of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester J. and Hazel “Babydoll” Glaze; wife, Shirley (Jones) Glaze; siblings, Mattie Gertrude Glaze, Hazel Fay Glaze, Johnnie Dale Glaze, Evelyn Haney, WL Glaze, Glenn Henry Grimes, and Lester Ray Glaze.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
