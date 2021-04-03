Mass of Christian Burial for Luis Arturo “Art” Hernandez, Sr., 57, of Diboll will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Timothy Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Hernandez was born August 1, 1963 in Rio Bravo, TAMPS., Mexico to Yolanda (Davila) and Jose Luis Hernandez, Sr., and died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Hernandez was a lifetime resident of Diboll. He worked as a Correctional Officer for the State of Texas for 12 years. He loved his kids very much and enjoyed watching all the activities they were involved in. Mr. Hernandez was an avid fan of Diboll High School football and baseball. He also loved the Houston Texans and Aggie football. Mr. Hernandez was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Maritza (Morales) Hernandez of Diboll; sons, Isaac A. Hernandez and Luis A. “Louie” Hernandez, Jr., both of Diboll; daughter, Emily J. Hernandez of Diboll; father, Jose Luis Hernandez, Sr. of Lufkin; sisters, Maria D. Alanis of Lufkin, Laura J. Villagrana of Burke, Yolanda E. Diosdado, and Gabriela A. Murphy, both of Diboll; brothers, Juan P. Hernandez of Burke, Cesar H. Hernandez of Austin, and Jose L. Hernandez, Jr. of Diboll; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Yolanda D. Hernandez; and brother, Arturo Hernandez.
Pallbearers will be Isaac A. Hernandez, Luis A. “Louie” Hernandez, Jr., Johnny Hernandez, Jose Luis Hernandez, Jr., Cesar Hernandez, and John Presnall.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
