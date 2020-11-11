Mark “Hoot” Gibson
Services for Mark “Hoot” Gibson, 59, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Mark Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mark was born October 11, 1961 in Abington, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Edith (Lourenson) and Robert Gibson. He passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mark was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, serving for 24 years, and was a member of USNA Class of 1987. He was a member of the Marine Corps League in Lufkin. Mark had a lifelong passion for football, serving as a player, coach and league commissioner. He loved Ocean City, New Jersey and spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Veronica Gibson of Lufkin; daughters, Victoria Penenburgh and husband Chris of Jessup, Maryland, Jessica Stuart and husband Matt of Yuma, Arizona, and Elizabeth Medford and husband A. J. of Bacliff, Texas; sons, Ari Penenburgh and Nate Gibson, both of Lufkin; brother, Bob Gibson and wife Vicki of Rock Hill, South Carolina; sisters, Nancy Phillips and husband Glenn of Salisbury, North Carolina and Kathy Gibson of Trappe, Pennsylvania; 5 granddaughters; 1 grandson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his aunt, Aunt Honey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark’s memory may be made to the Marine Corps League of Lufkin, Green Hornets Youth Football League in Severna Park, Maryland, or the Lufkin Youth Football League.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
