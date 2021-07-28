Dr. C.H. McClure
Memorial services for Dr. C.H. McClure, 73, of Galveston, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Hunter and Ronny DuPree officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Dr. McClure was born September 9, 1947 in Mercedes, Texas to the late Margaret (Bailey) and Clarence Clayton McClure, and died Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Galveston.
Dr. McClure was a beloved family man and physician. He grew up in South Texas working at his family’s cotton gin, learning the value of hard work. He attended Baylor University where he was a founding member of the fraternity Sigma Tau Epsilon and member of the football team. Dr. McClure left Baylor early to attend University of Texas Medical School in Galveston where he was part of an accelerated program. In 1973, Dr. McClure moved to Lufkin to practice medicine. Throughout his career, he was a forward thinker, accepting and promoting innovative ways to best care for his patients. He was one of the first doctors to support natural childbirth and was instrumental in convincing hospitals to allow fathers in the delivery room. He was an early supporter of Hospice and team doctor for Lufkin High School for a number of years. Dr. McClure practiced for over 30 years, delivering hundreds of babies, setting countless bones, and attracting specialists to the area, only retiring after a life-altering car accident. He was also incredibly civically oriented, serving on both the Hudson and Central School boards as well as gathering support for the 4-H kids at Angelina Livestock Show and Rodeo. He enjoyed woodworking, duck hunting, deer hunting, fishing, and raising cattle. He loved coaching Little Dribblers basketball and never missed one of his children’s games. He was an Eagle Scout, history buff and loved to talk and tell stories. Dr. McClure was a Christian and a Mason.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Reynolds McClure of Galveston; son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Stacy McClure of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Dane Cofer of Dallas, Meredith Bland of Fulshear, Ashley and Wade Watkins of Arlington; stepsons, Jimmy McClelland of Lufkin, Justin McClelland and wife Cherish of Zavalla; stepdaughters, Dennise McCarty and husband Boo of Zavalla, Michelle McClelland of Galveston; grandchildren, Shyanne Phillips, David and Marshall McClure; Madeline and Vivian Cofer, Caroline, Campbell and Charlie Bland, Brayden and Josie Watkins, Nicole Rush, Eli McCarty, Payton Martin-McClelland, Jace, Elizabeth and Dahilia McClelland; one great-grandchild; mothers-in-law, Carolyn Welch of Hudson, Patricia Walker of Lufkin; brothers-in-law and their spouses, David and Julie Reynolds of Hudson, John and Heather Reynolds of Georgia, Mitch Johnson of Coldspring; sisters-in-law and their spouses, Rhonda Walker of Lufkin, Carol and Ray Rodriguez, Johnnie Faye and Hugh Pouland, Mary and Dennis Sellers, all of Hudson; beloved friend Ronny and Melinda DuPree of Huntington; godson Chase DuPree of Huntington; mother of his children, Sharon McClure of Kerrville; numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Todd Bland; and sister, Patricia Salazar.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Angelina County Buyers Pool benefiting the Angelina County Fair. Memorial contributions can be mailed to 1615 S. Chestnut, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
