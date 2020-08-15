Jerrie Lou Padgett
Graveside services for Jerrie Lou Padgett, 85, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Manning Cemetery with Bro. Ford Adkins officiating.
Jerrie was born October 16, 1934 in Jasper, Texas, to the late Charles M. Strahan and Edna (Purvis). She passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Kennedy Care Center in Lufkin.
Mom traveled the world as a child with her parents, lived in various states as an adult and always “bloomed where she was planted”. Jerrie made a wonderful life for her family. Home was truly a blessed place, wherever it was, filled with the love of her Savior Jesus Christ, music, and lots of fun activities. She made sure all her children always had a job to keep busy. She loved to play the piano, rolling the keys in a way only she could do. Leading sing-a-longs with her family and playing and singing with her church family were some of her most joyous times.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Pam Denum and Robert, and Susie McGaughey and Malcom; son, Billy Padgett; daughter and son-in-law, Sheri Farr and Steve; grandchildren, Joy Hammonds, Erica Richey Cook, Jason and Amber McGaughey, Jennifer and James Henderson, Melissa and Mark Patterson, Chris and Heather Farr and Jeff Farr; great-grandchildren, Cloey Hammonds, Graham Osborne, Maya Cook, Sophie Cook, Miles Pratt, Robin Kashifi, Matthew and Colton McGaughey, Michael and Kaitlyn Brazile, Brandon and Destni Brazile, Skye and Peyton Williams, Mornisue McGaughey, Shane Wilkins, Erica McGaughey and Taegan Farr; as well as a number of precious great-great-grandchildren, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 60 years, Oscar M. Padgett, Jr.; and a daughter, Sarah Padgett.
The family would like to thank Kennedy Care Center in Lufkin where Mom spent the last year of her life for their excellent care and support,
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
