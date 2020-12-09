A visitation for Helen Pearl DeStefano, 36, of Lufkin will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. A reception will follow in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Helen was born May 13, 1984 in Torrance, California to Helen DeStefano and Benito Baez, and died Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas.
Survivors include her mother, Helen DeStefano of Lufkin; father, Benito Baez of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico; children, Paige Smothers, Emily Smothers, Jacob Smothers, Christopher Simpson; sisters, Dawn Rodriguez of Ontario, California, Gloria Barajas of San Bernardino, California, Lisa Marie Amador of Hesperia, California; brother, Alejandro Loera of Chihuahua, Mexico; fathers of her children, Timothy Smothers and Kristofer Simpson; former in-laws, Peggy and David Smothers; and a host of numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
