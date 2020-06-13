Lera Paul Gibson
Funeral services for Lera Paul Gibson, 88, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs, TX with Bro. Mike Due officiating.
Mr Gibson was born December 8, 1931 in Centralia, Texas, to Kent Gibson and Lera Gibson, and went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr Gibson loved to raise Longhorn Cattle. He was a member and deacon at Apple Springs Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter Sarah Platt of Lufkin, TX and grandson Joshua Platt of Athens TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Shirley Gibson.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
