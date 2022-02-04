Funeral services for Virginia Kay (Vicky) Hammetter, 72, of Hudson, will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church in Lufkin with Bro. Charles Roberts and Bro. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Vicky (as she was known by most of her friends and relatives) went home to be with her heavenly father and lord on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at a local hospice facility. Her passing finally brought her peace from the medical problems which had afflicted her all her life.
Born in Houston to Austin Davis Ford and Gladys Wauline Ford on May 8, 1949, Vicky spent most of her childhood in Conroe. A graduate of Conroe High School, she went on to complete her formal education at Massey Business College in Houston. Though she previously held positions with Gulf Oil in Houston and with First Baptist Church and Conroe ISD in Conroe, her greatest passion was working with preschoolers.
Her work with preschoolers began in earnest after her husband’s transfer from Conroe to Lufkin. She first kept four teacher’s babies in her home until they began kindergarten. Others had seen her delight in working with children, and she soon began a 15-year career as the teacher of a three-year-old class at First Christian Church in Lufkin. Concurrently with her work at the preschool, she also worked with preschoolers at her own church, first with Providence Baptist Church in Hudson and then with Denman Avenue Baptist Church in Lufkin. Sadly, declining health led to the end of her service at First Christian Church and again after 25 years of preschool service at DABC. Over the years, she went few places in Lufkin where she wasn’t greeted by the parent of a preschooler that “Mrs. Vicky” had taught, loved or otherwise influenced during her years of service. She was a member of the Kingdom Builders class at DABC.
Called Mammy by her children and grandchildren, Vicky always was there to support and encourage them, cheer their successes, and be involved in whatever endeavors they pursued. She was also known as a “soft touch” when it came to meeting the wants and wishes of her children, and particularly her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved the annual reunions when her aunts, uncles and cousins would gather for fun and fellowship at different locations around the state. She treasured these special occasions when the Robinson cousins would gather.
Vicky is survived by her husband, Mahlon Hammetter, her daughter, Deborah Kay (Randy) and son Mark Patterson of Lufkin, grandchildren, Morgan Stoffer (Christopher) of Rayville, Louisiana, Benjammin Carruth of Lumberton, Morni Sue McGaughey and Shayne Wilkiins both of Lufkin, and great-grandchildren Remington and Jessa Stoffer of Rayville, Louisiana. Also, she leaves behind her brother Wally Ford (Ann) of Houston and sister Davis Nell Craig of Conroe, along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. She also leaves behind a special aunt, Bettye Gresham of Dallas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her special uncle, Harry Gresham.
Pallbearers will be Mark Patterson, Shayne Wilkins, Walt Ford, Christopher Stoffer, Jamie Holloway, and Thomas Lowther.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benjammin Carruth and Remington Stoffer.
Family will welcome visitors from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
The family gratefully acknowledges the wonderful and compassionate care provided by Hospice in the Pines outpatient and inpatient staff. They request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the DABC preschool department.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.