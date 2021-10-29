Claudia LaNell Lalumandier Greene, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at PineCrest Retirement Community in Lufkin. Her life will be celebrated at funeral services held Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin, with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
LaNell was born August 26, 1940 to Joseph Percy and Ollie Fay (Brashear) Lalumandier in Lufkin, Texas. She graduated from Lufkin High School in 1958 and Stephen F. Austin State University in 1962. LaNell married William Major Greene on November 24, 1960.
LaNell loved children and was selected in 1972 as one of the first kindergarten teachers in the State of Texas public schools. She taught kindergarten in the Lufkin Independent School District for decades. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Lufkin all her life. She served the Lord there in numerous capacities including caring for babies in the church nursery for many years.
For over 30 years LaNell’s life was devoted to her grandchildren, all of whom she loved with all her heart. She traveled far and wide to support her grandchildren at countless dance recitals, drill team performances, baseball tournaments, and football games. Her favorite times were holidays and family vacations when all of her family was present.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Deidre and Patrick Oates of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Taylor and Amy Greene of The Woodlands; grandchildren, Casey Adams and husband Matthew, Clark Oates, Jackson Greene, and Ross Greene; great-grandchildren, Declan and Maeve Adams; and sister-in-law, Nancy Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, William Major Greene; stepfather, Melton L. Campbell; and stepbrother, Charles L. Campbell.
Pallbearers will be Clark Oates, Jackson Greene, Ross Greene, Matthew Adams, Johnathon Rudel, and William Wilmoth.
The family would like to thank Trina, Megan, Bobbie and the staff of PineCrest Retirement Community for their loving care the past few years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Lufkin Building Fund, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
