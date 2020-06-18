Bertha Benton
Services for Bertha Benton, 81, of Kennard, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Benton died June 17, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jonathan C. Capps
Services for Jonathan C. Capps, 27, of Pollok, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Heritage Baptist Church. Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Mr. Capps was born Nov. 30, 1992, in Baytown and died June 14, 2020, in a local hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Willie Earl Davis
Services for Willie Davis, 80, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Davis was born May 6, 1940, in San Augustine and died June 12, 2020, in Lufkin.
Norris McClendon
Services for Norris McClendon, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Mr. McClendon was born March 14, 1965, in Lufkin and died June 14, 2020, in Seguin.
Elgenora Patton
Services for Elgenora Patton, 57, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Church By Christ Jesus. Interment will follow at the New Center Prospect Cemetery in Pollok. Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Patton was born April 16, 1963, in Lufkin and died June 11, 2020, in Lufkin.
Donald Presley
Services for Donald Presley, 78, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Presley died June 17, 2020, in Lufkin.
James F. Smathers
Services for James F. Smathers 92, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Smathers was born April 21, 1928, and died June 14, 2020, at a local nursing facility.
Frances Leola Taylor
Services for Frances Leola Taylor, 100, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Taylor was born May 4, 1920, near Ora and died June 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
