Audrey “Big Mama” Hefner
Graveside services for Audrey “Big Mama” Hefner, 82, of Wells will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells with Pastor David Goodwin officiating.
Mrs. Hefner was born August 15, 1938 in Wells, Texas to the late Minnie (Seymore) and Vernon Cheatom, and died Monday, May 24, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Hefner was an Activities Coordinator for numerous nursing homes during her career. She loved God first and foremost. She was a devoted wife to the love of her life for 66 years, and the most amazing mom to her four children, and a great blessing to her grandkids and great-grandkids. Big Mama had a love for music and was a faithful member of Falvey United Methodist Church in Wells.
Survivors include her husband, Robby Hefner, Sr. of Wells; son, Robby Hefner, Jr. and wife Laurie of Lufkin; daughters, Rhonda Hefner Smith of Lufkin, Gina Nicks and husband Jeff of College Grove, Tennessee; grandchildren and spouses, Natalie and Trey Jansing, Haley and Bryce Miller, T.C. and Trista Smith, Hannah Smith, Jessi Smith, Wes and Kapri Bridwell, and Rachel Nicks; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Brooks, Finley, Coy, Emma, Blayton, and Harper; sister, Sue Giammalva and husband Charles of Houston; brothers, Charles Andrew Cheatom and wife Edie of Conroe, Jessie Pitts and wife Clara of Plantersville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Ricky Hefner.
Pallbearers are Vincent Giammalva, Charlie Giammalva, Tim Smith, T.C. Smith, Wes Bridwell, and Chris Myers.
Honorary pallbearer is Jeff Nicks.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
