Funeral services for Larry Gaylon Powell, 75, of Burke will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Bass and Brother Leo Lytle officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Powell was born December 5, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Fannie Mae (McComb) and Victor Powell, and died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Powell was a 1965 graduate of Diboll High School and was a Vietnam Veteran, having served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a Planner/Scheduler at Lufkin Gear Repair, retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service. Larry was a member of Faith Family Church where he served as a Sound Booth Technician for almost 20 years. Paw Paw was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed mowing, shooting guns, and loved his pets immensely.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Betty Powell of Burke; sons and daughters-in-law, Gaylon and Neely Powell, Eric and Felicia Powell, all of Diboll; grandchildren, Dakota Powell of Hudson, Dalton Powell of Germany, Madison Powell, Josie Hambrick, Lillie Johnson, Chesnie Johnson, Ryan Powell, all of Diboll; brother and sister-in-law, Garry and Donna Powell of Pearland; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pat Gray.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Powell, Brandyn Nash, Mark Willis, Billy Bennett, Jack Williams, and Kent Havard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dalton Powell, Gary Hendrick, Benny Ford, Charlie Cortines, and the Diboll High School Class of 1965.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
