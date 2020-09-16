George Charanza
A Rosary and Memorial service for George Charanza, 67, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Mr. Charanza was born October 26, 1952 in Crockett, Texas, the son of Emil Charanza and Agnes (Chromcak) Charanza and died September 12, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Charanza was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin and was a member of the Knight of Columbus. He was an avid fisherman and loved to watch westerns. Mr. Charanza enjoyed listening to basketball and football games.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debbie Charanza of Lufkin; daughters, Tracey Charanza and Tonya Charanza, both of Lufkin; son, Tony Charanza of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Doris Charanza Sr. of Lufkin; brother, Joe Charanza of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Emil and Deborah Charanza of Pollok; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and John Paul Carver of Huntington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mr. Charanza was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Helen Glenn
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
