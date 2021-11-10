Private graveside services for Gaylene Sheffield Jones, 62, of Huntington will be held in the Sheffield Family Cemetery with Reverend Gary Forrest officiating.
Mrs. Jones was born August 26, 1959 in Lufkin to Marian (Williams) and C.L. Sheffield, and died Monday, November 8, 2021 in a local hospital.
Gaylene had resided in Huntington most of her life. She was an Optician Technician and had worked at Center for Sight, Angelina Eye Center and the VA Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, hunting, watching sci-fi movies and reading books. More than anything, she adored her grandchildren and she will be dearly missed. Gaylene was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Jones of Huntington; daughters, Shanna Turner, Kansas Cunningham and husband Bradley, all of Huntington; son, Zach Turner and Miranda of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jonathon, Mason, Cooper, Kayleigh, Jace, Paisley, Grace, Eli, Caroline, and Emma; stepdaughter, Stephanie Dixon and husband Josh of Lufkin; stepson, Michael Jones of Lufkin; mother, Marian Sheffield of Huntington; brothers, Gary Sheffield, Lamar Sheffield and wife Deanna, all of Huntington; sisters, Regina Sheffield of Huntington, Gladney Decker and husband Neal of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, C.L. Sheffield.
Pallbearers will be Zach Turner, Bradley Cunningham, Michael Jones, Darrell Jones, Jonathon Turner, and Lamar Sheffield.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mason Cunningham, Cooper Cunningham, and Jace Turner.
Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Texas Chapter, P.O. Box 271561, Houston, Texas 77277.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.