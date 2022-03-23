Funeral services for Joseph D. “Joey” Davidson, 43, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with James Barge officiating. Graveside services with police honors will follow at Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Joey was born November 2, 1978 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Monday, March 21, 2022 in a local hospital.
Joey was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He attended EMT school and Kilgore College Fire Academy and volunteered for 400 plus hours at Memorial Hospital all before graduating high school. He was an intermediate paramedic and served at Station 2 of the Lufkin Fire Department. Joey was also a volunteer for the Moffett Volunteer Fire Department.
Joey attended the Angelina College Police Academy and was a Reserve Deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for two years, later becoming a full-time Deputy Sheriff. He was on the Drug Interdiction Task Force and during this time he received a Purple Heart for being wounded in the line of duty. Joey received the rank of Sergeant before leaving the Sheriff’s Department to work for the State of Texas as an Enforcement Agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He was the professional communications “go-to” for the entire state of Texas and then some. He was a firearms instructor for TABC and held numerous titles, certificates and awards.
Joey had many talents. He could wire and strip a police car in minutes. He was loved by so many and was passionate about everything he did. He loved us all immensely.
Survivors include his sons, Chandler James Davidson and Cooper DeWayne Davidson, both of Lufkin; parents, Lillie (Price) and Donald Roy Davidson, Sr. of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Donald R. and Robin Davidson of Huntington; nephews, Tyler Young and River Knight; niece, Samantha Davidson; mother of his children, Stephanie Davidson; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Addie Davidson and Arlice and Maxine Price.
Pallbearers will be the Honor Guard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Texas Peace Officers.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.