Irish Bagley
Services for Irish Bagley, 68, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Bagley died July 11, 2020, in Lufkin.
James Blue
Services for James Blue, 72, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Blue was born July 14, 1947, in Beaumont and died July 13, 2020, in Tyler.
Kent C. Mullis
Private services for Kent C. Mullis, 67, of San Augustine, were held with burial at Liberty Hill Memorial Garden in San Augustine. Mr. Mullis was born July 16, 1952, in Panola County and died July 12, 2020, in Nacogdoches. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
