Services for James Earl Davis, 74, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Davis was born January 19, 1947 in Graham, Texas, the son of the late Billie Ruth (Gary) and Earl Eugene Davis. He passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Davis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an outdoorsman, avid hunter, worked with Boy Scouts, was the president of the East Texas Archery Club, worked with City League Softball and was a high school football referee. Mr. Davis served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971.
Survivors include his wife, Christine Davis of Lufkin; sons, Kevin Davis and wife Shannon of Henderson and Gary Davis of Lufkin; granddaughter, Kathryn Hairston and husband Nickolas and their children Beckem and Sawyer; granddaughter, Caroline Shipp and husband Cason; granddaughter, Natalie Davis; granddaughter, Rylie Phillips and husband James and their children Paxton and Lincoln; grandson, Delsin Davis and wife Lindsay and son Tytan; grandson, Camden Davis; and granddaughters, Addy and Jaylee.
Pallbearers will be Carl Ellis, Cason Shipp, Nickolas Hairston, Ron Taylor, Ken Fisher and Truitt Dixon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Gary and David Hutson.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
