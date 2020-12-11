Memorial services for Margaret Trantham, 85, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Mrs. Trantham was born July 30, 1935 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, to William J. Pyle and Nola Pyle, and died Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Trantham had been a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Lufkin for many years. She was also a member of a local gardening club. Mrs. Trantham’s biggest hobby was taking care of her family.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Susan Trantham of Lufkin; grandson, Scott Trantham of Houston; sister-in-law, Edith Arnold of Lufkin; nephew and wife, Randy and Cheryl Arnold of Lufkin; nephew and wife, Ronnie and Stephanie Arnold of Tyler; nephew and wife, Kenneth Pyle Jr. and Christie of Rhome, TX; and niece, Sandy Lamont of Lufkin.
Mrs. Trantham was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Trantham; and brother, Kenneth Pyle Sr.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
