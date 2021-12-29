Memorial services for Raymond Gene Henderson, 79, of Zavalla will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood Baptist Church with Brother Wes Wright officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Henderson was born March 28, 1942 in Baytown, Texas to the late Ruth (Chandler) and Lauren Melvin Henderson, and died Friday, December 24, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Henderson was a plant operator at Gulf Oil — Cedar Bayou Plant in Baytown, Texas where he was promoted to production supervisor. Later Gulf Oil sold to Amoco where he worked as a supervisor over shipping and receiving. He retired in 1993.
Shortly after retirement Raymond and Sandy moved to Zavalla, Texas to fulfill their retirement dream of living on Lake Sam Rayburn. Raymond enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved family, friends, and life.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Sandy (Sawyer) Sparks Henderson of Zavalla; sons and daughters-in-law, John Alan and Deborah Henderson of Huntsville, James Gregory and Julie Henderson, Rusty and Bethany Sparks, all of Baytown, and Gary and Rachel Sparks of Ponder; daughter and son-in-law, Donna Leann and Scott Sheppard of Huntsville; grandchildren and spouses, Ryan Henderson, Jeffrey Henderson, Aaron Henderson, Heather and Terrell Zeno, Bobby Guthrie, Gayle Guthrie, Kaitlynn and Johnathan deGaynor, Hunter and McKenzie Medlin, Spencer Sheppard, Tyler Sheppard, Walker Sheppard, Dalton Sparks, Tyce Sparks, and Case Sparks; great-grandchildren, Riley Henderson, Liam Henderson, Rylee Zeno, Zoey Zeno, and Jensen Medlin; brother, Richard Lee Henderson of Baytown; sister, Virgie Dee “Babe” Henderson of Baytown; and nephew, Chet Bradley Henderson of Baytown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 30 years, Betty Jean Henderson; and nephews, Eric Jason Henderson and Lauren David Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or Lakewood Baptist Church, 3497 State Highway 147, Zavalla, Texas 75980.
