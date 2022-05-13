Milvia Delois Duncan Richardson
Funeral services for Milvia Delois Duncan Richardson, 74, of Tyler, will be held Saturday , May 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Jacob Richardson and Pastor Keith Woolf officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Milvia Delois Duncan Richardson, went to her eternal rest with her lord Jesus Christ on May 10, 2022. She passed away comfortably at her home in Tyler. Praise be to God for His tender mercy as she passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord.
Milvia was born on June 12, 1947, in Freeport, Texas to the union of Homer Wyatt Duncan and Elcie Aline Richard. She attended schools in Kennard and Lufkin Texas, graduating from Lufkin High School in 1965.
She lived in Houston where she met and married Tracy Richardson in 1979. They celebrated 42 wonderful years together and share five spectacular children. Over the years she worked primarily in sales positions, and retired due to medical issues in 1997. They lived in Houston and Lufkin, as well as Rome, Georgia and Tyler, Texas.
Milvia was an avid quilter and loved working with other quilters as they created project quilts for charities. She also taught a few beginning quilt classes to share her love of the art form.
Though Homebound due to illness, she remained a member of Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas until the time of her passing.
Milvia was preceded in death by Her parents and grandparents. Remaining here to cherish her memory are her husband Tracy Richardson, daughters Rachel Thomas (Cory), Tami Rhoades (Rich Romano), and Becky Onuschak (Dave), as well as sons Jacob Richardson (Jen), and Joshua Richardson (Ashley). She is also survived by 20 Grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Adam Thomas, Reagan Rhoades, Skylar Rhoades, Brock Rhoades, Tracy Alan Richardson and John Richardson.
Honorary Pallbearers are Zack Belknap, Nate Richardson, Mark Richardson, Michael Richardson, Jacob Richardson, Jose Onuschak, Gavin Romano, Mason Romano, Aaron Cummings and Bradley Cummings.
The family would like to expressss their gratitude to Dr. Yvonne Baum and staff and to Lindsey Langford and Choice Hospice for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be at noon on May 14th with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
The family encourages vulnerable individuals to wear masks and practice social distancing. We know that there will be vulnerable individuals at the service and ask for respect for all.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
